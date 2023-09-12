 Skip to main content

Apple Watch Series 9 just announced with faster processor and improved sensors

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 12 2023 - 10:11 am PT
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple on Tuesday officially announced Apple Watch Series 9, the next generation of its smartwatch, during the company’s special “Wonderlust” event. The new version of the Apple Watch comes in a design that’s identical to the previous generation, but now with a faster processor and improved sensors.

What’s new with Apple Watch Series 9

For years, the Apple Watch processor remained the same. More specifically, Apple hasn’t introduced a faster chip since the Series 6 in 2020. This year, however, the SiP (system in a package) S9 in the Apple Watch Series 9 features a faster GPU and GPU. This means that users will notice reduced loading times when opening apps or rebooting the system.

The S9 SiP also has a new version of Apple’s ultra-wideband chip. Similar to the U1 chip, the new chip provides “spatial awareness,” allowing the device to precisely detect the location of other devices nearby equipped with the same technology. With ultra wide-band, Apple is making this technology even more precise, which enables new features when using Find My.

Although Apple Watch Series 9 hasn’t been equipped with any new health features, the heart rate sensor has been improved to be more accurate. Apple has also added a new gyroscope that enables a double-tap gesture with your fingers to control the Apple Watch without touching the screen.

Another new feature is a brighter display that reaches up to 2000 nits of brightness, or just 1 nit when the Apple Watch is not in use.

Price and availability

Prices for the new Apple Watch Series 9 start at $399, and it comes in 41mm and 45mm versions, available in aluminum and stainless steel. Pre-orders start today, with the official launch in stores set for next Friday, September 22.

