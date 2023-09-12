Our Apple event coverage is brought to you by Decluttr: Trade-in your iPhone or other devices with a 28-day price lock and get an extra 10%* cash back with code 9TO5MAC23 (*$30 cap).

Rise and shine! Apple’s highly-anticipated “Wonderlust” event will officially take place today, and I’m on the ground in Cupertino for the festivities. During today’s event, Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 lineup, updates to the Apple Watch, a new USB-C version of AirPods Pro, and more.

Head below for the full live blog of everything Apple announces today.

What to expect and how to watch

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and their switch from Lightning to USB-C, are expected to be the star of the show today. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also rumored to feature a new titanium design with dramatically slimmer bezels around the display. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly get an all-new periscope camera system as well.

Looking beyond the new iPhones, Apple will also reportedly unveil a new Apple Watch Series 9 during today’s event as well as an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you’re watching from home, you’ll be able to tune in via Apple’s website, the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and via Apple’s official YouTube channel. Learn more in our complete guide.

Apple Event News Hub and Live Blog

Refresh for updates throughout the Apple event. We’ll be offering specific announcement details, running commentary, and more. You can watch the stream itself right here when it kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

We have arrived!

Here’s another look at the so-called “FineWoven” material Apple could be bringing to iPhone 15 cases and Apple Watch bands. It looks … good? As is tradition, the Apple Store website is offline as Apple readies the launch of the iPhone 15 and its other new products.

I’m in Cupertino for today’s Apple Event and will have all of the details you need to know.