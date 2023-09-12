Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 15 and new Apple Watch announcements

As is ritual, the Apple Store is down ahead of Apple’s September ‘Wonderlust’ event later today, where the company will officially announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

You can tune into the event from 10 AM Pacific Time, and stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements.

Just like every September before it for the last decade, Apple is set to announce its new lineup of iPhones. That will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring the Dynamic Island screen cutout and the faster A16 chip seen in the iPhone 14 Pro series last year. There will also be some camera updates and new colors.

But most notably, the iPhone 15 will be removing the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. This means Apple’s phones will no longer use a proprietary connector for charging and data transfer. The change comes ahead of imposition of an EU law that will require all new phones sold from spring 2024 to feature a USB-C connector.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also be swapping Lightning for USB-C, in addition to more significant changes. The Pro phones will sport a new titanium chassis and super-thin bezels surrounding the front display. The camera system will also be getting a significant upgrade, including a periscope lens for the Max phone which will enable optical zoom up to 6x.

All iPhone 15 models should be available to preorder this Friday, for a September 22 launch day.

We are also expecting an update to the Apple Watch lineup, with a faster processor for both Apple Watch Series 9 and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra. The Ultra is expected to come in a new dark titanium color option.

Check in with 9to5Mac throughout the day for live coverage of the iPhone 15 and all the announcements from Apple’s September event.