How to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 event and set a ‘Wonderlust’ reminder

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 7 2023 - 11:16 am PT
Apple’s “Wonderlust” event is upon us where we’re expecting the official launch of iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, new AirPods Pro, and more. Here’s how to watch iPhone 15 event and a few different ways to get a reminder before it kicks off on September 12.

Apple is planning a number of upgrades and changes for the iPhone 15 lineup like the switch to USB-C, Qi 2 support, a new mute button/programable Action button for the Pro models, and more.

Expectations for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are less clear. But we’ll likely see a new processor and possibly new finishes to go along with all the updates that watchOS 10 brings to the wearable.

How to watch the iPhone 15 event and set a reminder

Apple’s iPhone 15 event “Wonderlust” is set for Tuesday, September 12 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

You can also get a reminder for the event by liking Apple’s tweet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

