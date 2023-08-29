The iPhone 15 event is officially slated for September 12 and along with the invites that went out is a slick new Apple logo. Check out the fresh “Wonderlust” iPhone 15 event wallpapers thanks to Basic Apple Guy.

Basic Apple Guy has created some phenomenal wallpapers this summer like the “Midnight Mac” series, “Minimal M2 Ultra,” “Saltern by Night,” and more.

Now the talented designer has shared some clean wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that feature Apple’s Wonderlust event logo. It has a speckled blue and gray effect that matches what we expect to be two of the new iPhone 15 Pro colors.

Download the iPhone 15 event wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy

You can get the free full res wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post

Here’s his tip jar if you appreciate his fantastic work and want to support it

And be sure to check out more of Basic Apple Guy’s amazing work: