Download the iPhone 15 event wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy

Michael Potuck  | Aug 29 2023
2 Comments
iPhone 15 event wallpaper

The iPhone 15 event is officially slated for September 12 and along with the invites that went out is a slick new Apple logo. Check out the fresh “Wonderlust” iPhone 15 event wallpapers thanks to Basic Apple Guy.

Basic Apple Guy has created some phenomenal wallpapers this summer like the “Midnight Mac” series, “Minimal M2 Ultra,” “Saltern by Night,” and more.

Now the talented designer has shared some clean wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that feature Apple’s Wonderlust event logo. It has a speckled blue and gray effect that matches what we expect to be two of the new iPhone 15 Pro colors.

And be sure to check out more of Basic Apple Guy’s amazing work:

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

