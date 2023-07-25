 Skip to main content

Download the macOS Rancho Cucamonga wallpapers [U: New dark version]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 25 2023 - 8:13 am PT
2 Comments
macOS Rancho Cucamonga wallpaper

Basic Apple Guy is back this weekend with another gorgeous wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The new design has roots in a Craig Federighi joke that’s turned into a serene and beautiful design paying homage to the imaginary “macOS Rancho Cucamonga.”

Update 7/25/23: Basic Apple Guy has released a slick “at night” version of his Rancho Cucamonga wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Basic Apple Guy shared the new wallpapers and the background on how the new creation came to life in a blog post this weekend.

To get everyone up to speed, at WWDC14, in the early days of the transition from OS’s named after big cats (Lion, Jaguar, Tiger, Leopard, etc.) to places in California, Craig Federighi joked about Apple’s “Crack Marketing Team” driving around California in search of the next name for OS X. Before unveiling OS X Yosemite; Apple teased about considering OS X Oxnard, OS X Weed, and yes, OS X Rancho Cucamonga.

To give Rancho its due, rather than being the butt end of a WWDC joke, I wanted to see if I could create a beautiful macOS-style wallpaper of this locale.

For speed, Basic Apple Guy created the first design with Midjourney but it was such a low resolution that he decided to recreate a version from scratch at a higher quality with more detail as well as “a vectorized tree at the vanishing point.”

I think Craig and Apple’s crack marketing team will be very proud when they see Basic Apple Guy’s end result😁. (Random thought: how awesome would it be if this wallpaper made it into an Apple keynote?)

Download the macOS Rancho Cucamonga wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Here’s a look at Rancho at Night:

For more from Basic Apple Guy, check out these other awesome wallpapers:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Wallpapers Basic Apple Guy

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12