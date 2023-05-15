Download the new Mosaic wallpapers for iPhone from Basic Apple Guy

Basic Apple Guy is back with some neat new designs for iPhone. Following up on a colorful geometric spring-themed wallpaper last week, the new Mosaic wallpapers for iPhone bring pops of color and sharp lines.

When Basic Apple Guy shared his ‘Feels Like Spring” wallpaper last week for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, he noted an Apple Gift Card design was the inspiration for this new creation.

Today he shared that a bigger project is in the works with the geometric aesthetic and released three new Mosaic wallpapers for iPhone in the same vein.

Enjoy this small collection of three colourful mosaic wallpapers for iPhone. Although part of a larger project I started working on, I liked how these bright mosaic shards looked to make a quick set of wallpapers out of them.

Download the geometric Mosaic wallpapers for iPhone

You can get the free full res wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post

Here’s his tip jar if you want to say thanks for his fantastic work

