Download the beautiful ‘Big Starry Sur’ wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Mar 12 2023
Following up after releasing the stunning M2 MacBook Pro schematic wallpapers, Basic Apple Guy is out with his latest creation. Beautifully blending Apple’s Big Sur design and the style of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, you can download the Big Starry Sur wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Basic Apple Guy shared more on the creative process of working with AI for this wallpaper on his blog today:

Introducing Big Starry Sur, inspired by the macOS 11 Big Sur wallpaper, redone the style of Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1889 painting Starry Night.

I generated this image a while back using the AI image generator Midjourney. I ran several prompts a couple of dozen times using various variations of the phrase “Big Sur” and “Starry Night” before narrowing it down to an image I wanted & remastering it further to refine the generation. From there, I began using ML-upscaling, sharpening and making other edits to produce the final product.

Download the Big Starry Sur wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, Mac

On Twitter, someone asked if he could do something similar with the “old OS X galaxy wallpapers” and Basic Apple Guy replied “Of course. More soon. 🤫” We’ll be keeping an eye out for what comes next 😁.

