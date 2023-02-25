Download the stunning M2 MacBook Pro Schematic wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 25 2023 - 7:33 pm PT
M2 MacBook Pro Schematics wallpapers

Basic Apple Guy has outdone himself again. His newest designs are meticulously crafted M2 MacBook Pro Schematic wallpapers in six different colorways. Follow on for how to download these beautiful pieces of art for your MacBook Pro.

Last fall Basic Apple Guy released his amazing iPhone 14/14 Pro Schematic wallpapers that include over 2,000 hand-designed pieces to recreate the logic board.

Now he’s back with an evolution of the M1 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro Schematic wallpapers, updated for the 2023 M2 MacBook Pro laptops that feature just shy of 4,000 elements.

Basic Apple Guy shared more about the process in a blog post:

“The second Apple announced their new M2 MacBook Pros, I booted up Sketch and began overhauling my previous 14-and-16-inch schematics. The first step was deciding on a starting point: should I start these schematics from scratch or try building off my existing designs? With tons of hours at stake by this decision, I decided that I would begin to update one of the current designs, but if, for whatever reason, that became too cumbersome to rejig everything, I would start over.

“In the end, these new M2 MacBook Pro schematics come in at 3732 pieces for the 14-inch, and 3706 parts for the 16-inch. They’re available in six refreshed colour variations: M2 Pro, M2 Max, Midnight, Night Mode (inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra), Golden, and Tropical. And because of the many internal similarities between the M1 & M2 MacBook Pros, these wallpapers remain highly accurate representations for owners of MacBook Pros released in 2021. Enjoy.”

Download the M2 MacBook Pro Schematic wallpapers

For more from Basic Apple Guy, be sure to check out these creations:

