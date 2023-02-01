Download the M2 aesthetic for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac with these minimal gradient wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Designer and creative wizard Basic Apple Guy is out with a new set of wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Inspired by the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple Silicon comes six designs – with light and dark versions – in the sharp Minimal M2 Wallpaper collection.

Basic Apple Guy shared some background on his latest creations in a blog post:

“These wallpapers follow an entry posted in June of 2022, where I released a wallpaper following the announcement of the M2 in Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air. This time, I have updated the look of the M2 design, added M2 Pro & M2 Max variants, and designed a complementary dark mode wallpaper for each of the three M2 chips. These six vibrant wallpapers perfectly complement Macs or iPads running M2, and I have also released versions for the iPhone. Special HEIC versions have also been created for the Mac that automatically changes from light to dark as a user toggles Dark Mode on/off. Enjoy.”

Download the Minimal M2 Wallpapers

You can get the free Minimal M2 Wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post

Here’s his tip jar if you appreciate his amazing work and want to say thanks

