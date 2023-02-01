Download the M2 aesthetic for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac with these minimal gradient wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy
Designer and creative wizard Basic Apple Guy is out with a new set of wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Inspired by the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple Silicon comes six designs – with light and dark versions – in the sharp Minimal M2 Wallpaper collection.
Basic Apple Guy shared some background on his latest creations in a blog post:
“These wallpapers follow an entry posted in June of 2022, where I released a wallpaper following the announcement of the M2 in Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air. This time, I have updated the look of the M2 design, added M2 Pro & M2 Max variants, and designed a complementary dark mode wallpaper for each of the three M2 chips. These six vibrant wallpapers perfectly complement Macs or iPads running M2, and I have also released versions for the iPhone. Special HEIC versions have also been created for the Mac that automatically changes from light to dark as a user toggles Dark Mode on/off. Enjoy.”
Download the Minimal M2 Wallpapers
- You can get the free Minimal M2 Wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post
- Here’s his tip jar if you appreciate his amazing work and want to say thanks
For more of Basic Apple Guy’s work, check out his iPhone 14/14 Pro schematic wallpapers and more:
- Download the beautiful Saltern wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac from Basic Apple Guy
- Download these gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro schematic wallpapers plus what’s behind Basic Apple Guy’s creative process?
- Download these amazingly detailed iPhone 14 schematic wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy
For more on the latest M2 chips, check out our detailed comparisons:
- M2 Pro/Max vs M1 Pro/Max: How much faster are the newest Apple Silicon chips?
- MacBook Pro comparison: How the new M2 Pro/Max improves over the M1 versions
- MacBook Air vs 2023 Pro: Here’s how the new M2 laptops compare
- Mac mini comparison: What’s different with the M2 and M2 Pro vs M1
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.