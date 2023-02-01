Download the M2 aesthetic for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac with these minimal gradient wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Michael Potuck

- Feb. 1st 2023 7:27 am PT

Minimal M2 wallpapers iPhone, iPad, Mac
1 Comment

Designer and creative wizard Basic Apple Guy is out with a new set of wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Inspired by the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple Silicon comes six designs – with light and dark versions – in the sharp Minimal M2 Wallpaper collection.

Basic Apple Guy shared some background on his latest creations in a blog post:

“These wallpapers follow an entry posted in June of 2022, where I released a wallpaper following the announcement of the M2 in Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air. This time, I have updated the look of the M2 design, added M2 Pro & M2 Max variants, and designed a complementary dark mode wallpaper for each of the three M2 chips. These six vibrant wallpapers perfectly complement Macs or iPads running M2, and I have also released versions for the iPhone. Special HEIC versions have also been created for the Mac that automatically changes from light to dark as a user toggles Dark Mode on/off. Enjoy.”

Download the Minimal M2 Wallpapers

For more of Basic Apple Guy’s work, check out his iPhone 14/14 Pro schematic wallpapers and more:

Download minimal M2 wallpapers 2

For more on the latest M2 chips, check out our detailed comparisons:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Wallpapers

Wallpapers
Basic Apple Guy

Basic Apple Guy

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12