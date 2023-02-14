Celebrate HomePod’s return with this iPhone wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy

The always creative Basic Apple Guy is out with his latest wallpaper for iPhone today. The new design celebrates the return of the full-size HomePod by bringing the revived smart speaker to your iPhone display with a beautiful gradient.

The new wallpaper features a gradient of the colors found on the smart speaker’s touchscreen and also the HomePod 2 itself at the bottom of the wallpaper.

I’ve got it on my own iPhone already and it looks phenomenal on both the Lock and Home Screen 😁. On the Lock Screen, you see can clearly with HomePod at the bottom, on the Home Screen, the Midnight HomePod is diffused and looks sharp with apps on top.

Basic Apple Guy will often write a blog post to go along with his new wallpapers and include some background on the creative process. He hasn’t done that yet for this one, but keep an eye on his blog in case he does.

Download the new HomePod wallpaper for iPhone

You can download the free HomePod wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy’s Google Drive

Here’s his tip jar if you appreciate his great work and want to say thanks

