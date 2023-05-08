 Skip to main content

Download this colorful geometric iPhone and Mac wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 8 2023 - 9:26 am PT
0 Comments
geometric iPhone wallpaper

Arriving after his beautiful Apple x Van Gogh wallpapers, Basic Apple Guy has launched a slick geometric iPhone, iPad, and Mac wallpaper for spring. Head below for all the details and how to download them for free.

Last month Basic Apple Guy released a set of four classic Apple wallpapers reimagined in the style of Vincent Van Gogh. Those included Starry Mountain Lion, Wheat Field with El Capitan, Lion with Cypresses, and came after the first idea in the series, “Big Starry Sur.”

Today Basic Apple Guy released a slick new iPhone wallpaper with versions for iPad and Mac featuring a colorful geometric design for spring. He used an Apple Gift Card design as the inspiration for this new creation:

Many of you had asked for this wallpaper after I posted it on social media on May 07, 2023. But those with a discerning eye might recognize the pattern as a blown-up recreation of one of the current designs on Apple’s Gift Cards. Versions are available for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Enjoy.

Download the ‘Feels Like Spring’ geometric wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, Mac

For more from Basic Apple Guy: check out these other amazing wallpapers:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Wallpapers Basic Apple Guy

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12