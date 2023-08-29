Apple officially announces iPhone 15 event: ‘Wonderlust.’

Apple has officially announced its next product event where it will announce the new iPhone 15 lineup alongside Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The event will take place on September 12. The tagline for the event reads “Wonderlust.” and features the rumored colors of the titanium iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

What to expect

Apple will announce four new iPhones at its fall event:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will largely inherit the feature set from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That includes the A16 Bionic Chip, Dynamic Island*, and 48MP camera. A fresh set of colors and USB-C charging will round out the list of changes.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, will tout many more changes.

A17 Bionic chip, the first 3 nanometer processor in a smartphone

Action button, a programmable button that replaces the mute switch

Titanium frame, the lighter material will replace stainless steel

Design refresh, thinner bezels and slightly curved edges

USB-C charging port will replace the Lightning port

Battery life improvements

Periscope zoom lens (iPhone 15 Pro Max only)

New gray and dark blue colors replacing gold and purple

Higher storage tiers

Higher starting price of $1099 and $1199

As Apple moves the iPhone from its Lightning connector to the industry standard USB-C connector, it’s possible we’ll see more iPhone accessories shift to USB-C as well. That could include AirPods as Apple currently uses Lightning across the entire line.

We also expect Apple to replace its leather iPhone case options with a new woven fabric version.

The company will also unveil the latest versions of the Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are expected to include a faster processor for the first time in several generations. Apple is expected to introduce a darker color option for the titanium Ultra model. A new band described as a woven nylon material with a magnetic clasp has also been rumored.

The event will be air on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. As expected, the event will be pre-recorded with a press presence at Apple Park.

As always, 9to5Mac will bring you every detail from the September Apple event as soon as news breaks. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac in the meantime as we continue to learn more about what Apple has planned for its fall event.

NEW: Apple Sept. 12 iPhone 15 is official. pic.twitter.com/8flP0I0xdW — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 29, 2023