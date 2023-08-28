Apple planning new woven-style case to replace leather for iPhone 15 lineup

Earlier this month, a rumor said that Apple isn’t planning to release any leather cases for the iPhone 15 lineup. Now, a second rumor corroborates this change and says that Apple is planning a new woven-style case for the iPhone 15 lineup.

A number of sources, including 9to5Mac‘s own, first revealed Apple’s plans to discontinue its leather cases with the iPhone 15, but no additional details were offered at the time. The likely explanation is that Apple is dropping leather in favor of this new woven-textured style for environmental and sustainability reasons.

According to a trio of leaks posted on social media this morning, the new iPhone 15 cases will use a woven-style design that’s made from a leather alternative. In a post on Weibo, previously-accurate leaker UnclePan explained that the new case option “is a woven shell.” Similar leaks were also shared on Twitter by DuanRui and MajinBu.

The images shared by these leakers are not representative of the official colors that Apple will offer for iPhone 15 cases. MajinBu added that the cases are made from an “imitation leather” material, with some supply chain sources referring to them as “Magsafe environmental protection cloth leather case.”

Between rumors of a new case option replacing leather and updated braided charging cables, the accessory story for the iPhone 15 lineup is shaping up to be quite interesting. We’ll know more when Apple officially announces the device in just two weeks.

