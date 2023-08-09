Apple Watch Series 9 launch might include an all-new band design

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 next month. A new rumor adds that an all-new Apple Watch band design could also launch with the new watches.

Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) first posted about the new watch band design today. “Apple will release a new Apple Watch band with weaved fabric materials and magnetic buckle,” they shared.

The new band design could work similar to the Modern Buckle strap that debuted alongside the original Apple Watch. Apple’s Modern Buckle is a leather strap with stainless steel lugs and a chunky magnetic stainless steel clasp.

It’s only available for 38/40/41mm watches and retails for $149. Apple also makes the Leather Link band that has a leather exterior and magnets inside.

During the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 era, Apple sold a Woven Nylon band that used a traditional jewelry clasp. Since discontinuing this style, Apple’s fabric bands have been either Velcro-style straps or closed straps with precise sizes.

Apple mostly recently introduced new band types alongside the Apple Watch Ultra last fall. Prior to that, Apple’s Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands were the newest creation.

Solo Loop bands are only sold by Apple and require choosing a specific size to fit the wrist. Perhaps the new band type could be something like a Braided Solo Loop with an adjustable fit.

In addition to Kosutami’s description of the new band design, they also provide a graphic intended to depict the concept:

The introduction of a new strap now makes sense for marketing Apple Watch Series 9. Aside from the addition of a new pink color option, we expect the next-gen Apple Watch the visually carry the look of Series 7 and Series 8 watches.

