Apple Watch Ultra: Apple unveils new pro Series 8 for extreme sports, pre-order today for September 23 launch
Apple has officially announced the Apple Watch Ultra. This is the rumored ‘Apple Watch Pro’ version of the Series 8. It features a dedicated “action” button and larger digital crown. Pre-orders start today ahead of the September 23 release date. Read on for price and specs!
Apple Watch Ultra
Here’s what you need to know:
- 36 hour battery life on single charge
- Up to 60 hours battery life with upcoming software feature
- Cellular built-in to all watches
- Improved microphone and speaker experience for loud environments
- New “Wayfinder” watch face with compass in dial
- Alpine Loop is the new band made specifically for explorers
- Ocean band is a new option made for high-speed water sports
- Trail Loop is made for endurance athletes with increased elasticity
- Improved GPS accuracy and most accurate of any sports watch
- Dedicated action button is for instantly transitioning between workout modes
- Future update will include automatic detection when arriving at a running track
- Compass app has been redesigned with way finding features during use while off the grid
- 86 decibel siren built-in for alerting others to location from 180 meters away
- WR100 level water resistance rating with new features for showing time underwater, depth, and more — 40 meter dives are now supported by the hardware
- Huish Outdoors partnering with Apple to develop app for scuba diving with Apple Watch Ultra
- 49mm titanium case
- 2000 nits brightness (2x normal Apple Watch)
- Priced from $799, pre-orders start today ahead of September 23 launch
