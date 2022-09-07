Apple Watch Ultra: Apple unveils new pro Series 8 for extreme sports, pre-order today for September 23 launch

Apple has officially announced the Apple Watch Ultra. This is the rumored ‘Apple Watch Pro’ version of the Series 8. It features a dedicated “action” button and larger digital crown. Pre-orders start today ahead of the September 23 release date. Read on for price and specs!

Apple Watch Ultra

Here’s what you need to know:

36 hour battery life on single charge

Up to 60 hours battery life with upcoming software feature

Cellular built-in to all watches

Improved microphone and speaker experience for loud environments

New “Wayfinder” watch face with compass in dial

Alpine Loop is the new band made specifically for explorers

Ocean band is a new option made for high-speed water sports

Trail Loop is made for endurance athletes with increased elasticity

Improved GPS accuracy and most accurate of any sports watch

Dedicated action button is for instantly transitioning between workout modes

Future update will include automatic detection when arriving at a running track

Compass app has been redesigned with way finding features during use while off the grid

86 decibel siren built-in for alerting others to location from 180 meters away

WR100 level water resistance rating with new features for showing time underwater, depth, and more — 40 meter dives are now supported by the hardware

Huish Outdoors partnering with Apple to develop app for scuba diving with Apple Watch Ultra

49mm titanium case

2000 nits brightness (2x normal Apple Watch)

Priced from $799, pre-orders start today ahead of September 23 launch

