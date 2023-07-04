Poll: What changes do you expect for Apple Watch Series 9?

Apple Watch Series 8 wasn’t exactly a huge upgrade. Despite new sensors for Crash Detection and measuring wrist temperature at night, not much has changed from the Apple Watch Series 7. As we get closer to fall, Apple is likely to introduce a new generation Apple Watch soon. Despite the very few rumors, we want to know what you would like to see in the Apple Watch Series 9.

What the rumors say about Apple Watch Series 9

Unfortunately, those expecting big changes for the next generation Apple Watch may be disappointed. That’s because there are only a few rumors about Apple Watch Series 9, and none of them suggest that the device will get a major upgrade this year.

In terms of design, it seems that Apple will keep everything exactly the same as the current generation. What we might see are new colors and watch bands, but that’s about it.

The most notable rumor about Apple Watch Series 9 is about performance. Since Apple Watch Series 6, every new Apple Watch model has relied on the exact same processor. Although Apple has rebranded the chip because of the new sensors, the 64-bit dual-core processor has remained the same since 2020. But that may change in 2023, at least according to rumors.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple Watch Series 9 (and potentially the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra) will feature a new, faster processor based on the iPhone 13’s A15 chip. The performance boost will certainly help the redesigned watchOS 10 run smoothly on the new Apple Watch models.

What would you like to see in the next Apple Watch?

While these are the rumors about the next generation Apple Watch, there are a lot of things that I and probably you would like to see in a new Apple Watch. Some are expecting to see a new design more similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, while others are hoping for even more health capabilities – such as blood pressure and blood glucose level monitoring.

There are also things like better battery life and even some bolder ones like satellite connectivity on the Apple Watch.

Which change are you most looking forward to seeing in the Apple Watch Series 9? Let us know in the poll below and also in the comments section.