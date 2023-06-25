 Skip to main content

Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra coming this fall, new big iMac ‘in early development’ with larger than 30-inch screen

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 25 2023 - 5:40 am PT
6 Comments

In his Bloomberg Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reported today on Apple’s upcoming product roadmap. Alongside the iPhone 15 lineup this fall, customers can expect the launch of Apple Watch Series 9 and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

More updates to the Mac lineup, like M3 MacBook and MacBook Pro devices, are not expected until later this year or early 2024. Notably, Gurman reports new iMacs with 24-inch screens are in the works, after skipping the M2 generation entirely, as well as a brand new iMac model with a screen larger than 30 inches (this may be the long-awaited Apple Silicon successor the iMac Pro.)

For context, the old 27-inch Intel iMac Pro featured Xeon CPU innards, which would naturally lineup with the Apple Silicon Ultra chip platform as seen in the Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

Gurman did not report on the exact specs for the >30-inch iMac though, other than saying it is in early development. That means we don’t know yet if it includes a M3 chip, a M3 Pro or M3 Ultra chip, or something else altogether.

Gurman also reiterated that updates to iPad are in the works for 2024, including iPad Pro models with OLED screens and an updated iPad Air.

Third-generation AirPods Pro, a new Apple TV set-top box and other smart home products are also said to be “in early development”.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.