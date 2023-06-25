Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra coming this fall, new big iMac ‘in early development’ with larger than 30-inch screen

In his Bloomberg Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reported today on Apple’s upcoming product roadmap. Alongside the iPhone 15 lineup this fall, customers can expect the launch of Apple Watch Series 9 and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

More updates to the Mac lineup, like M3 MacBook and MacBook Pro devices, are not expected until later this year or early 2024. Notably, Gurman reports new iMacs with 24-inch screens are in the works, after skipping the M2 generation entirely, as well as a brand new iMac model with a screen larger than 30 inches (this may be the long-awaited Apple Silicon successor the iMac Pro.)

For context, the old 27-inch Intel iMac Pro featured Xeon CPU innards, which would naturally lineup with the Apple Silicon Ultra chip platform as seen in the Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

Gurman did not report on the exact specs for the >30-inch iMac though, other than saying it is in early development. That means we don’t know yet if it includes a M3 chip, a M3 Pro or M3 Ultra chip, or something else altogether.

Gurman also reiterated that updates to iPad are in the works for 2024, including iPad Pro models with OLED screens and an updated iPad Air.

Third-generation AirPods Pro, a new Apple TV set-top box and other smart home products are also said to be “in early development”.