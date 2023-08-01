Rumor: Apple Watch Series 9 to be available in new color option alongside black titanium Ultra

A new rumor today offers additional details about what to expect from this year’s updates to the Apple Watch lineup. For the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple is reportedly planning a new “pink” color option while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will allegedly be available in a new black titanium color option.

The rumors come via ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, an account that has previously leaked accurate information about unreleased Apple devices.

The source corroborates previous reporting from Bloomberg and says that the Apple Watch Series 9 (and presumably the Apple Watch Ultra 2) will be powered by a new processor for the first time since the Apple Watch Series 6. Bloomberg has previously said that this processor will offer a notable boost in performance.

In addition to the existing midnight, starlight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED color options, ShrimpApplePro also says that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in a new “pink” color option. Stainless steel color options will remain the same, including gold, graphite, and silver.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will also reportedly use smaller packaging this year, presumably as part of Apple’s efforts to continue being more environmentally conscious.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple tested a black titanium color for the Apple Watch Ultra last year, but scrapped those plans. Bloomberg suggested the black titanium color could resurface this year with the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, which ShrimpApplePro now echoes. “I can confirm this year we will have the black titanium this year along with the current standard titanium,” they posted on Twitter today.

And finally, ShrimpApplePro also reports that there’s “at least one new iPad coming,” which they say is likely the iPad mini 7. Since its redesign in September 2021, the iPad mini hasn’t received any updates, and rumors about a future generation have been sparse.

