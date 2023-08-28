Over the last week, a number of details about Apple’s plans for iPhone 15 colors have come to light. Now, 9to5Mac can share a closer look at each of the colors Apple is planning for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups, based on detailed information obtained from a source.

These renders, created by 9to5Mac’s Ian Zelbo are the most accurate representation of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro colors to date. They are based on detailed color codes obtained from a source, allowing us to create what we think are realistic representations of Apple’s plans.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colors

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in the following colors: black, green, blue, yellow, and pink. Here are renders showing each of the specific shades.

Black

Green

Blue

Yellow

Pink

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors

For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple is planning four different colors: space black, silver, blue, and gray. Here’s a closer look at those colors:

Space black

Silver

Blue

Titan Gray

iPhone 15 event details

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups in just over two weeks. Apple’s event is rumored to be scheduled for September 12, with pre-orders on September 15 and a release date on September 22.

Based on past years, Apple will likely send invites for its iPhone 15 event sometime this week – perhaps as soon as tomorrow.

