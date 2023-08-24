iPhone 15 Pro replacing gold and purple options with gray and blue for titanium finish

When Apple unveils the iPhone 15 Pro line in September, it will no longer offer a gold finish option, 9to5Mac has learned. 9to5Mac has also confirmed with sources which colors will be added to the new lineup next month.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will usher in the era of titanium. Aside from being visually distinctive, the change in material will reduce the weight of each iPhone compared to their stainless steel predecessors.

In the process of retiring stainless steel, Apple will also discontinue using gold as a color option. Apple has offered a gold-colored stainless steel option since the iPhone XS in 2018.

In place of gold, Apple will lean in on the new titanium finish. In addition to space black and silver, Apple will offer a new gray option that embraces the natural color of titanium.

iPhone 15 Titans Pro!

We also believe Apple will promote a new dark blue color for the titanium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This will be the special color of the year, replacing deep purple, and not the crimson color that we previously heard.

As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, we expect Apple to offer five color options for the non-Pro line: black, green, blue, yellow, and pink. Apple typically adds an additional color to the line in the spring as well.

We expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 15 family on September 12. Apple will likely make the date official between Tuesday, August 29, and Tuesday, September 5.