iPhone 15 Pro again said to come in new ‘crimson’ color; new green color planned for iPhone 15

Back in February, 9to5Mac reported that Apple is planning a new dark red color option as this year’s “exclusive” iPhone 15 Pro color. Now, a second source corroborates these plans in a new post on Weibo. The source also adds that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a new green color option.

This new rumor comes via an account on Weibo that accurately reported that the iPhone 14 Pro would feature a new “deep purple” color option. The account also accurately reported that the iPhone 14 Pro would feature a slightly redesigned camera flash cutout on the back of the device.

The new source describes the iPhone 15 Pro color as being a “crimson” shade. “It may be a little lighter” than the iPhone 14 Pro’s deep purple color, but “still very deep,” the account explains.

The green color for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is said to be “close to the green of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.” These devices were available in a mint-like green color that was discontinued with the iPhone 13 and didn’t return with the iPhone 14.

Ian Zelbo, 9to5Mac’s Renderer Extraordinaire, did a quick mock-up of what these new colors might look like, which you can see above and below.

For those keeping track at home, this means three of the supposed colors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. 9to5Mac previously reported in February that Apple is testing light blue and pink as other color options for the entry-level iPhone 15 models.

As we’ve previously explained, the iPhone 15 Pro color options will be particularly interesting to see. This is because the iPhone 15 Pro will also be made from titanium, according to a number of different rumors. Apple has used titanium in the Apple Watch for several years, offering “natural” and “space black” coatings.

Apple tests multiple different colors of new iPhone models before they are released. Given the transition to titanium, Apple will also need to perfect the coating process of the titanium material. Apple has to factor in things like yield rates, production time, and costs.

As it stands right now, however, this deep red color is what’s planned for the iPhone 15 Pro. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon. Connect in the 9to5Mac Discord.