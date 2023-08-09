Between our sources and those of Bloomberg, we’d already narrowed down the iPhone 15 event date to one of two dates, and the Mark Gurman now says that “signs are increasingly pointing to September 12.”

Gurman also reports unsurprising confirmation that the event will use what is now Apple’s usual hybrid format …

Gurman had previously indicated that the event would be on either September 12 or 13:

The iPhone 15 […] I’m told will go on sale around Sept. 22 — following an event planned for either Sept. 12 or Sept. 13

Our own sources also pointed to one of these dates.

Apple’s carrier partners that are telling employees not to take time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to a “major smartphone announcement.”

Gurman now says that September 12 appears to be the date – though he does still hedge.

Signs are increasingly pointing to Sept. 12 as the iPhone 15 event date, but obviously things can still theoretically change.

In a separate tweet, he confirms that the event format will be a hybrid one.

Not that there was any doubt, but Sept 12 event is being prepared as an in-person launch. So recorded video + people watching at the Apple campus + hands on afterwards. Same as the iPhone 14.

Apple used to have mostly live presentations, though with some use of pre-recorded video. During the pandemic, when in-person events weren’t possible, the company switched to 100% pre-recorded video.

That change got mixed reactions, with some missing the buzz of live presentations (and others perhaps enjoying the possibility of a failed demo, or other disaster!). However, most of us found the format made for slicker and tighter presentations.

That mostly positive response led Apple to retain the pre-recorded video format even when it returned to in-person events.

Key iPhone 15 changes

The entire iPhone 15 lineup is expected to switch from a Lightning socket to a USB-C one, for charging and data transfer.

The base model iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Plus, are this year expected to get the Dynamic Island, which was initially limited to the Pro models.

The Pro and Pro Max are expected to get noticeably smaller bezels, and of course the new A17 processor, while the latter model will be getting a new periscope lens. This will boost the optical zoom range from 3x to somewhere in the 5x to 10x range.

We may see Apple switch from a steel chassis to a titanium one for the Pro models. It’s also been suggested that their storage may start at 256GB and max out at 2TB.