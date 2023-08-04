The iPhone 15 Pro’s bezels are getting thin… Very, very thin. Instead of just throwing numbers in your face, we decided to mock up the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and compare them to previous years’ iPhones.

In 2017, Apple revealed the iPhone X, and while the design wasn’t a surprise to most, the curved bezels that stretched nearly edge to edge were unbelievable at the time. Over the past few years, Apple has been slowly refining the design of the iPhone display, reducing the notch, introducing the Dynamic Island, and continuously shrinking the bezels. For the 2023 generation, Apple will reduce the bezels even further, and instead of a slight reduction year over year, the bezels are shrinking by more than 30%.

According to CADs obtained by 9to5Mac and later corroborated by Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have bezels that measure a record-breaking 1.5 mm. Due to the implementation of LIPO (low-injection pressure over-molding), Apple can drastically reduce the bezel’s size. This technology was used previously in the Apple Watch Series 7 redesign, which also saw drastically thinner bezels.

Compared to iPhone 14 Pro’s already thin bezels, iPhone 15 Pro reduces the size even further. Unfortunately, it does look like the Dynamic Island will stay the same size this year, and with the thinner bezels, it sticks out even more.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max

The most drastic comparison comes when comparing the iPhone 15 Pro series to earlier models, like the X, XS, and 11 Pro, which seemed incredibly futuristic in their time.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro looks like a significant upgrade, and along with the gorgeous front with slightly curved borders, we expect a titanium frame, USB-C, a periscope zoom lens on the Pro Max model, and, unfortunately, a price increase. Are you upgrading this year?

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 11 Pro

–@ianzelbo