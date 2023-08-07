iPhone 15 Pro storage may start at 256GB, max out at 2TB

There has been a couple of sketchy suggestions over the weekend suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro storage tiers may max out at 2TB, with one of them a reference to the lineup starting at 256GB instead of 128GB.

While this idea might relate to earlier reports that Apple will be increasing the price of this year’s Pro models, we would urge caution given the sources …

Current storage tiers

All four iPhone 14 models start at the same 128GB base storage, with options for more. Currently, the only difference with the two Pro models is that they offer a fourth tier of 1TB, while the base and Plus models max out at 512GB:

128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB (iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max only)

The 128GB starting point has long been considered a somewhat embarrassing amount of storage to offer, especially for the Pro models.

iPhone 15 Pro storage rumors

Korean blogger yeux1122 says that this year’s Pro models will max out at 2TB.

This is the supplier source. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Max models will have a new 2-tera option this time.

A Weibo user echoes this, and adds that the storage tiers might this year start at 256GB.

The series will provide up to 2TB of storage space. Compared with the maximum storage, I hope the starting point is 256GB instead of 128GB. After all, the price has risen. ​​​​

This would see the Pro model tiers doubled at each level:

256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB

Neither report has any word on the base iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus storage tiers.

9to5Mac’s Take

If true, these storage tiers would make the rumored price increase more palatable – at least, a $100 increase. However, neither report can be considered solid.

While MacRumors cites the Weibo user as saying the 256GB starting point is “likely,” that part of the actual post appears to be expressing more of a hope.

Additionally, yeux1122’s track record is mixed. They have gotten enough things right in the past to give some credence to their reports, but most recently been part-right, part-wrong about both the iPad mini 6 and iPhone SE 3, wrong about the iPad Air storage tiers, and wrong about the RAM in the iPhone 14 Pro.

That being the case, we’d suggest taking this one with a fairly large pinch of salt.