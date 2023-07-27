iPhone 15 prices could rise by $200 for Pro Max, claims analyst

A Bloomberg report earlier this week suggested that iPhone 15 prices could be higher than those of the iPhone 14 lineup – at least, for the two Pro models. Now one analyst claims to have insight into the likely pricing.

The base model iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are predicted to remain at $799 and $899 respectively, while the two Pro models are said to be getting a significant price hike …

iPhone 15 prices

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that a price increase for the two Pro models was being “considered.”

Apple is considering raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a new report from Bloomberg […] The publication says Apple expects to ship about the same number of iPhone 15 units as iPhone 14, with a target of around 85 million for this calendar year. Steady unit sales combined with a price jump for the Pro models will see overall iPhone revenue increase.

In other words, the company thinks the same number of people will buy the two Pro models even at a higher price.

Price increase of up to $200 predicted

Barclays analyst Tim Long has said in an investment note seen by Apple Hub that the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099, while iPhone 15 Pro Max pricing could open at $1,199 or even $1,299.

This could be the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup pricing:



iPhone 15 – $799

iPhone 15 Plus – $899

iPhone 15 Pro – Up to $1,099 ($100 increase)

iPhone 15 Pro Max – Up to $1,299 ($100-$200 increase)



Source: Tim Long (analyst at Barclays) pic.twitter.com/u2HRgorKQi — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 26, 2023

9to5Mac’s Take

It should be noted that analysts typically rely on supply chain sources for their information. This can give insight into likely new features, as well as increases in manufacturing costs, but only high-level Apple sources will have access to pricing plans.

Also notable is that both reports are vague. Bloomberg states that Apple is merely “considering” a price raise, while Long hedges big-time on the cost of the Pro Max.

All the same, given widespread reporting of very strong demand for the two Pro models last year, a price increase is a definite possibility: Apple is not exactly noted for leaving money on the table. And if there is a price increase, then $100 would be a likely step.

As for a potential $200 increase for the Pro Max, that seems more of a stretch. While the top-end model is expected to be the only one to get the periscope lens – allowing optical zoom somewhere in the 5x to 10x range – pricing running from $1,299 (128GB) to $1,799 (1TB) might be pushing the envelope, even for Apple.