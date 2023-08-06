When will the iPhone 15 go on sale?

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac reported that Apple is currently planning to announce the iPhone 15 lineup around September 13. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that he is hearing similar information, saying that the iPhone 15 will be announced that week and officially launch the following week.

In our report, we cited information from Apple’s carrier partners that are telling employees not to take time off on Wednesday, September 13 due to a “major smartphone announcement.” Carriers typically deploy all of their marketing materials and other promotional information for new iPhones on the same day that Apple makes its announcement, hence why those companies want to be fully staffed on Apple event day.

In the last edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman reports that he’s been told the iPhone 15 will go on sale around September 22, “following an event planned for either September 12 or September 13.” Based on past launches, this would mean iPhone 15 pre-orders begin on September 15, with the first deliveries and retail availability commencing on September 22 as Gurman reports.

For Apple’s quarterly earnings, Gurman points out that this will mean Apple’s fiscal Q4 earnings will include around a week of iPhone 15 sales.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will gain significantly smaller bezels around the display, the new A17 Bionic processor, and more. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also pack a periscope camera lens for the first time. Finally, the entire iPhone 15 range will reportedly ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB-C for charging.

Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 15 this year? If so, which model are you eyeing? Let us know down in the comments.

