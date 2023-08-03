It’s been almost a year since Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, and now we’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about iPhone 15. But one thing that’s unclear at this point is when Apple will announce the new phones. According to information seen by 9to5Mac, Apple plans to announce the new iPhones in the third week of September.

Apple to hold iPhone 15 event on September 13

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told 9to5Mac that mobile carriers have been asking employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement. While this doesn’t necessarily mean the launch is Apple-related, the company is known for holding its iPhone event in September.

While most iPhone announcements have happened on a Tuesday, last year’s event was held on September 7, a Wednesday. Since September 13 is also a Wednesday, that might be the date Apple chooses to hold its special event next month.

If Apple does indeed announce the new iPhones on September 13, we expect pre-orders to begin on Friday, September 15, with the official launch a week later on September 22. For comparison, iPhone 14 pre-orders began on September 9, with the official release in stores on September 16. Of course, there might be some exceptions.

Last year, iPhone 14 Plus sales began on October 7 due to supply issues. A similar delay also happened in 2020, affecting the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. Some analysts have predicted that at least one of the iPhone 15 models could be delayed this year, while others believe that sales of all new models will start in September despite “severe shortages.”

More about the new iPhone

According to rumors, iPhone 15 will get a new design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels around the display. All four new models will feature Dynamic Island and USB-C instead of Lightning. For the Pro models, Apple is expected to replace the stainless steel frame with a new one made of titanium.

While iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip found in iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will rely on the new A17 chip. Exclusively on the larger Pro model, Apple will add a new periscope lens for better optical zoom.

Based on some reports, the prices of the new iPhones may rise by up to $200 compared to the current generation.

