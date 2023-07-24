iPhone 15 Pro production concerns over thinner bezels may be exaggerated

The iPhone 15 Pro was doomed last week, but the train might be back on the track for Apple. Or maybe the train was never really off the rails. A new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants has the latest.

The latest DSCC release continues last month’s message that iPhone 15 Pro panel production is higher than iPhone 14 Pro panel production during the same period a year ago. That’s a correction by Apple after last year’s forecast that called for fewer Pro phones in the mix.

But on July 20, an analyst who correctly predicted a delayed release for the iPhone 12 in 2020 made the same prediction for the iPhone 15.

Later that day, The Information reported that a “severe shortage” at launch could be headed for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Specifically, the report cited manufacturing issues affecting panels made by LG Display.

DSCC supplies the dissenting opinion:

Although several articles have reported that LGD was having technical issues for the narrower bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro models, our supply chain sources have noted that LGD has solved those issues.

That’s certainly good news for anyone losing sleep over potential iPhone 15 Pro delays. Perhaps the real delay all along was in reporting the LG Display production issue altogether; either that or the problem solvers at LGD had a productive weekend.

More