For years, Apple has kept the price of the latest iPhone model around $649. But in 2017, iPhone X was the first to reach the $999 mark, which set a precedent for Apple – and other smartphone makers – to raise their prices. As we get closer to the iPhone 15 launch, rumors suggest that at least the Pro models will get more expensive. And we want to know if you’re willing to pay a higher price for the iPhone 15 Pro.

The current iPhone strategy

In 2018, a year after the launch of the iPhone X, Apple established a new business model for the iPhone. While the iPhone XS was still priced at $999, the new, larger iPhone XS Max was priced at $1099. At the same time, there was the iPhone XR as an alternative for those who didn’t want to spend that much money on a new iPhone.

Despite some variations in the iPhone lineup in recent years, the strategy has remained pretty much the same since then. Now we have two regular models that range from $799 to $899 for their starting prices and two Pro models that start at $999 and $1099.

But with iPhone 14, the differences between the regular and Pro models are more noticeable than ever. Although they share the same number, iPhone 14 Pro is a completely new phone with Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel wide camera, and the A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the less expensive iPhone 14 is essentially an iPhone 13 with some minor enhancements.

While Apple never publicly discusses its strategy, analysts believe the company opted for this model primarily due to supply issues and because it’s easier to keep new technologies exclusive to the more expensive models. And, of course, this also pushes more people to spend more on Pro models.

iPhone 15 rumors

And it seems that this strategy is here to stay. According to rumors, although the iPhone 15 will share the same new design as the iPhone 15 Pro, some technologies, like the new A17 chip, will be exclusive to the Pro models. In the past, every new iPhone had the same chip.

Rumors also point out that iPhone 15 Pro will get special treatment with a new titanium construction and a periscope lens for better optical zoom on at least one of the new models.

This doesn’t come as a surprise since Apple needs to justify the existence of the Pro lineup. However, recent reports have stated that the company is considering raising the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would put the starting price of the new phones above the $999 range.

Barclays analyst Tim Long said this week that the iPhone 15 Pro’s starting price might increase to $1099, while iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1299 due to its new periscope camera. In other words, getting the new iPhone with all the latest technologies may become more expensive than ever.

Are you willing to pay more?

With all this in mind, are you willing to pay more to have iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max? Or, if the rumors are true, would you consider buying one of the regular models instead of the iPhone 15 Pro?

Let us know in the poll below and also in the comments section.