iPhone 14 colors: Here are all of your choices

If you’re planning to buy an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, one of the big decisions you’ll have to make is what color to buy. Head below as we rundown the color options for Apple’s entire flagship lineup, including the recently-announced yellow iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colors

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the two most affordable iPhone 14 offerings. They pack upgraded camera technology, satellite connectivity, Crash Detection, improved performance, and much more. They feature aluminum edges with a glass back, Lightning for charging, and storage configuration options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The iPhone 14 packs a 6.1-inch display and starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch display and starts at $899.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in five different colors:

Midnight

Purple

Starlight

(Product)RED

Blue

Yellow

And here’s a look at each of those colors in the flesh:

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors

At the high end of Apple’s smartphone lineup, we’ve got the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These devices feature significant improvements to their camera hardware, including a new 48MP upgrade for the Main lens. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s latest A16 Bionic processor, which is built on a new 4nm technology for improved performance and efficiency.

Both iPhone 14 Pro models also support satellite connectivity, Crash Detection, the all-new Dynamic Island on the display, an Always-On screen, and much more. The design features stainless steel edges with a matte glass finish on the back.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available in four different colors:

Silver (Updated)

Deep Purple

Space Black

Gold

And here’s a look at those colors:

9to5Mac’s Take

As I’ve said before, I’m admittedly pretty disappointed with the color options for the iPhone 14 Pro in particular year. I am happy to see the old graphite color get replaced with space black, but I’m still longing for something more in the style of the “jet black” finish we saw in the iPhone 7 days.

The new purple iPhone 14 Pro color looks nice, but it’s more muted than most people would like. The iPhone 14 Pro’s silver has seen a nice improvement this year. The matte back is more white rather than offwhite. Gold looks just as good as always, but it’s just not my style.

The yellow mid-cyle iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus pack an impressively bright color. I wish Apple would bring that same color strategy to the “Pro” model iPhone.

What’s your favorite iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro color? Let us know in the poll below.