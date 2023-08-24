This is probably the new ‘Titan Gray’ iPhone 15 Pro color

9to5Mac rendering of iPhone 15 Pro in Titan Gray

Word is out that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max won’t come in a gold color option. We shared today that a new gray color will replace it in the lineup. Now 9to5Mac can share what we believe is the new color name and how it will look.

Apple is replacing stainless steel with titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, and Apple will appears likely to play into that change with the new gray color option.

We’re less certain about what the new color’s marketing name will be, but “Titan Gray” is the working title that we’re hearing. Based on the image that 9to5Mac is able to share below, you can see how the Titan Gray color appears darker than silver/white and lighter than space black/graphite.

Image shared exclusively with 9to5Mac depicting iPhone 15 Pro in Titan Gray

In addition to Titan Gray replacing gold, we now expect a dark blue finish to replace the Deep Purple color introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple cycles through special edition colors that it uses for a single generation with the iPhone Pro line. These have included Midnight Green, Pacific Blue, Sierra Blue, and Deep Purple. Expect a unique marketing name for the dark blue titanium finish as well.

As we mentioned earlier, we believe the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to come in shades of black, green, blue, yellow, and pink.

We expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 15 family on September 12. Apple will likely make the date official between Tuesday, August 29, and Tuesday, September 5.

Featured image: 9to5Mac rendering of iPhone 15 Pro in Titan Gray