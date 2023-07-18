Download the macOS Tiger Redux wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Arriving after his “Trip Around the Sun” wallpaper, Basic Apple Guy has shared his latest creation today – the macOS Tiger Redux wallpapers. Coming in three variations, these simple and beautiful designs reimagine Apple’s 2005 Aqua aesthetic from Mac OS X 10.4.
The three new Tiger Redux wallpapers include a classic Aqua version along with “Summertime” and “Twilight” variants. Interestingly, this is the second time Basic Apple Guy has done a modern version of the Mac OS X Tiger wallpapers. Here’s the background on these gorgeous new creations:
Early in my creating career, I naively decided to take reimaging the famous Mac OS X Tiger wallpaper with a modernized Mac flair – brighter colours, clean lines, and softer gradients. No biggie.
The end product was macOS Tiger, a fun homage to an iconic wallpaper, released in late 2021. The wallpaper remained untouched for nearly two years until I needed something for an upcoming post. That got the ball rolling on me creating a few new variations of this wallpaper, which I am excited to release for the iPad, Mac, and iPhone. This trio of wallpapers includes an updated Aqua version, a bright summertime version, and a beautiful twilight variation that reminds me of the extended sundowns we get during summer.
These wallpapers have also received a debanding treatment courtesy of Pixelmator Pro, which should hopefully result in a design with fewer artifacts. Enjoy.
Download the Tiger Redux wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy
- You can get the free full res wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post
- Here’s his tip jar if you appreciate his fantastic work and want to help support it
