Download the macOS Tiger Redux wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Jul 18 2023
macOS Tiger Redux wallpapers Basic Apple Guy

Arriving after his “Trip Around the Sun” wallpaper, Basic Apple Guy has shared his latest creation today – the macOS Tiger Redux wallpapers. Coming in three variations, these simple and beautiful designs reimagine Apple’s 2005 Aqua aesthetic from Mac OS X 10.4.

The three new Tiger Redux wallpapers include a classic Aqua version along with “Summertime” and “Twilight” variants. Interestingly, this is the second time Basic Apple Guy has done a modern version of the Mac OS X Tiger wallpapers. Here’s the background on these gorgeous new creations:

Early in my creating career, I naively decided to take reimaging the famous Mac OS X Tiger wallpaper with a modernized Mac flair – brighter colours, clean lines, and softer gradients. No biggie.

The end product was macOS Tiger, a fun homage to an iconic wallpaper, released in late 2021. The wallpaper remained untouched for nearly two years until I needed something for an upcoming post. That got the ball rolling on me creating a few new variations of this wallpaper, which I am excited to release for the iPad, Mac, and iPhone. This trio of wallpapers includes an updated Aqua version, a bright summertime version, and a beautiful twilight variation that reminds me of the extended sundowns we get during summer.

These wallpapers have also received a debanding treatment courtesy of Pixelmator Pro, which should hopefully result in a design with fewer artifacts. Enjoy.

Download the Tiger Redux wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

And be sure to check out more of Basic Apple Guy’s amazing work:

Wallpapers

Basic Apple Guy

