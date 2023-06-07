Download the gorgeous Saltern by Night wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

 Skip to main content

Back in January, Basic Apple Guy released his beautiful Saltern Study wallpapers that were inspired by photographer David Burdeny. Now he’s released the gorgeous Saltern by Night wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Here’s how to get them.

The new collection continues in the cubist style with lovely sunset and nighttime backdrops to the colorful foreground and mountains.

We even worked with Basic Apple Guy back in April to use the yet-to-be-released Saltern by Night 03 when my colleague Ian published his exclusive look at the iPhone 15 Pro.

Here are more details from Basic Apple Guy on the creation process for the new Saltern dark mode wallpapers:

The intention of approaching Saltern by Night was to create a unique and beautiful series in its own right. Initially, I started by creating a new series of designs that I ultimately scrapped in favour of a complementary series to the original three saltern study wallpapers. But it wouldn’t be acceptable to take the originals and darken the saturation of each tile; I wanted each wallpaper to be vibrant but also function well as a dark mode wallpaper.

Download the Saltern by Night wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Learn more about the background of each wallpaper in Basic Apple’s Guy’s blog post.

And check out Apple’s new macOS Sonoma and 15-inch MacBook Air wallpapers along with more of Basic Apple Guy’s amazing work below:

