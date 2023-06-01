 Skip to main content

Download the iPhone 14 WWDC23 schematic wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 1 2023 - 7:39 am PT
0 Comments
iPhone 14 WWDC schematic wallpapers

Basic Apple Guy released his incredibly detailed and slick iPhone 14 and 14 Pro schematic wallpapers last fall and now he’s shared a new version with a gorgeous gradient. Here’s how to get the iPhone 14 WWDC23 schematic wallpaper.

As a refresher, these iPhone 14 and 14 Pro schematic wallpapers were created by Basic Apple Guy with over 2,300 hand-designed pieces. The level of detail is just amazing.

Ahead of WWDC kicking off on June 5, Basic Apple Guy released the new colorful WWDC version of the schematics wallpapers:

In anticipation of WWDC, I have updated my iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro schematics with a colourful new gradient reflecting some of the vibrant hues Apple has used across its marketing for next week’s developer conference.

Download the iPhone 14 WWDC23 schematic wallpaper

For more wonderful wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy, check out these creations:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Wallpapers

Wallpapers
Basic Apple Guy

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12