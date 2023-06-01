Download the iPhone 14 WWDC23 schematic wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy

Basic Apple Guy released his incredibly detailed and slick iPhone 14 and 14 Pro schematic wallpapers last fall and now he’s shared a new version with a gorgeous gradient. Here’s how to get the iPhone 14 WWDC23 schematic wallpaper.
As a refresher, these iPhone 14 and 14 Pro schematic wallpapers were created by Basic Apple Guy with over 2,300 hand-designed pieces. The level of detail is just amazing.
Ahead of WWDC kicking off on June 5, Basic Apple Guy released the new colorful WWDC version of the schematics wallpapers:
In anticipation of WWDC, I have updated my iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro schematics with a colourful new gradient reflecting some of the vibrant hues Apple has used across its marketing for next week’s developer conference.
Download the iPhone 14 WWDC23 schematic wallpaper
- You can get the free full res wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post
- Here’s his tip jar if you want to say thanks for his wonderful work
For more wonderful wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy, check out these creations:
- Get in the WWDC spirit with this slick wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy
- Download the beautiful ‘Big Starry Sur’ wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy
- Download the macOS Rancho Cucamonga wallpapers inspired by Craig Federighi’s WWDC joke
- Download these gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro schematic wallpapers plus what’s behind Basic Apple Guy’s creative process?
- Download these amazingly detailed iPhone 14 schematic wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments