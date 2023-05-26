 Skip to main content

Get in the WWDC spirit with this slick wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 26 2023 - 12:37 pm PT
WWDC 2023 is super close and Basic Apple Guy has delivered a wallpaper using Apple’s sharp new logo design for this year’s conference. Read on for more details and how to get the wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

We recently got the beautiful macOS Rancho Cucamonga wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy. Following up on that is a clean new wallpaper for your devices that puts the company’s WWDC23 Apple logo design front and center.

Here’s what Basic Apple Guy shared alongside the WWDC23 wallpaper:

A new Apple logo has appeared on Apple’s live stream page ahead of its annual WWDC week. Of course, this immediately sparked wild speculation (as always) about what easter eggs this oily, liquid-looking graphic is hiding about the upcoming event. And while every pixel is being dissected and forensically analyzed by the internet, here’s a quick collection of wallpapers for your devices in anticipation of the event.

Download the WWDC23 wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

