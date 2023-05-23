Apple teases WWDC 2023, confirms keynote for June 5 at 10 a.m.

As we’re less than two weeks away from WWDC 2023 kicking off, Apple is out with a new press release going in-depth on the schedule for the multi-day festivities. Apple details that it will hold its annual keynote on June 5 at 10 a.m. PDT, the Platforms State of the Union, and more.

Here’s the full schedule from Apple for the public, including those watching along from home.

Apple Keynote

June 5, 10 a.m. PDT

The biggest and most exciting WWDC23 to date launches with a first look at exciting updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Platforms State of the Union

June 5, 1:30 p.m. PDT

Developers will learn how they can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple Design Awards

June 5, 6:30 p.m. PDT

The Apple Design Awards recognize and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise of Apple’s developer community. This year’s Apple Design Award winners will be unveiled via the Apple Developer app and website.

For developers, the WWDC 2023 schedule is more in-depth, as we previously reported. Developers will have access to special tours of Apple Park, the option to meet with Apple teams, and more.

