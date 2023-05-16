Apple shares WWDC 2023 schedule ahead of special event at Apple Park

We’re less than a month away from WWDC 2023, Apple’s annual conference for developers. Ahead of the special event in Apple Park, the company has now sent out the event schedule for invited developers. Read on as we detail what to expect for WWDC 2023.

WWDC 2023 schedule

The opening keynote will take place on Monday, June 5, but developers can check in at the event on Sunday. Before the keynote, developers can join a breakfast at Apple Park. The keynote starts at 10 AM, but this won’t be the only event of the day. Developers will be able to join Platforms State of the Union, another keynote in which Apple will share more details about the day’s announcements.

Interestingly, as shared by Paul Hudson, guest developers can sign up for a tour of Apple Park’s main building, called “The Ring.” On Monday night, there will be the traditional Apple Design Awards keynote and then a mysterious Special Evening Activity “you won’t want to miss” at Caffè Macs.

On Tuesday, developers will also be able to attend special sessions at the Apple Developer Center, a space at Apple Park dedicated to developers that opened last year. Apple does not say what will be discussed in these special sessions at the Apple Developer Center. There’s only a disclaimer about the space having limited availability.

Join us at the Apple Developer Center as we discuss some of the latest announcements. Choose from three different presentation times. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What to expect at the event

Every year at WWDC, Apple announces its latest software updates with new features and changes. This year, that will include iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Apple is also expected to unveil its first Reality Pro headset at WWDC this year. After numerous delays, the headset is reportedly set for an official unveil at WWDC, alongside new software platforms and developer tools.

Finally, Apple is currently developing an updated version of the MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. Both of these products are potential candidates for a WWDC announcement, especially given that the M2 chip was announced at WWDC 2022.