WWDC 2023 confirmed for June 5 to June 9: iOS 17, Reality Pro headset, and more expected

Apple has officially announced WWDC 2023. The event will take place at Apple Park with a keynote address, the State of the Union, and more. The entire conference will also be available online for developers who aren’t able to or aren’t chosen to attend WWDC in person in California.

At WWDC this year, Apple will unveil the “latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.” This includes iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

WWDC 2023 officially announced:

Apple says:

Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through 9, 2023, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers create innovative apps, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realize their visions.

Apple will host a special all-day event for developers and students on June 5 at Apple Park. At Apple Park, developers and students will watch the keynote and State of the Union videos, attend the Apple Design Awards ceremony, and more.

In addition to the in-person component of WWDC 2023 at Apple Park, Apple says that the entire conference will be available online for all developers. There is no cost for WWDC, whether you attend online or in person.

It sounds like the WWDC 2023 keynote will be pre-recorded, as has been the case every year since 2020. Apple says that developers who attend in-person will “watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together.”

Developers interested in attending WWDC 2023 at Apple Park can submit their requests via the links below. Apple says invitations will be allocated by a random selection process. Those chosen to attend will be notified by April 5 at 6:00 p.m. PDT.

Apple says more WWDC23 details will be shared prior to the event through the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

What to expect at WWDC 2023

Every year at WWDC, Apple announces its latest software updates with new features and changes. This year, that will include iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Apple is also expected to unveil its first Reality Pro headset at WWDC this year. After numerous delays, the headset is reportedly set for an official unveil at WWDC, alongside new software platforms and developer tools.

Finally, Apple is currently developing an updated version of the MacBook Air with an M3 chip inside. An all-new 15-inch MacBook Air is also in the works. Both of these products are potential candidates for a WWDC announcement, especially given that the M2 chip was announced at WWDC 2022.

