Download the ‘Minimal M2 Ultra’ (clean) wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Designer extraordinaire Basic Apple Guy has expanded on his sharp series of M2 wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Check out and download the new Minimal M2 Ultra wallpaper available in light and dark versions.

Basic Apple Guy first created a minimal wallpaper in this style after Apple launched the M2 with the MacBook Air in June 2022. Then we saw an updated version in February after the M2 Pro and M2 Max arrived.

Detailed in his blog post, here’s the process Basic Apple Guy used to create the beautiful and clean new wallpapers:

These wallpapers were made by carefully outlining the skeleton of each chip inside Sketch, which is later used as the mask to reveal the grid of CPUs, GPUS, neural engine, cache and more that comprise each chip. Add a bit of shading here, splash on a sexy gradient there, and give the whole thing a 315º rotation, and you have a finished minimal M2 wallpaper. Create a complimentary dark mode version, and you have an elegant new wallpaper that looks great on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Enjoy.

Download the Minimal M2 Ultra wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

You can get the free wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Consider leaving a tip if you value his fantastic work and want to support it 😁

Check out more of Basic Apple Guy’s amazing work below: