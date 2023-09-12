AirPods Pro 2 now available with new USB-C charging case

As the iPhone 15 is getting USB-C to replace the Lightning connector, Apple is also updating some of its accessories with USB-C – and that includes AirPods. During Tuesday’s special event, the company introduced a new USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro 2, which will be available by default for those buying new AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case

Apple announced AirPods Pro 2 last year alongside the iPhone 14. And while the AirPods Pro 2 themselves aren’t getting any hardware upgrades, they’ll now come with a new charging case that features a USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector.

USB-C has become the standard for many Apple products, from the Mac to the iPad and even the Siri Remote. However, since the iPhone still had the Lightning connector, Apple also used the same connector for the AirPods. Customers will now find AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, so they can use the same cable that comes with the iPhone, iPad, or Mac for charging.

The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB‐C connector, so it’s easy to use a single cable to charge Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the iPhone 15 lineup. Users can even charge AirPods directly with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB‐C connector.

If you’re buying new AirPods Pro 2, the earbuds will likely come with the new USB-C charging case included in the box. Apple is still selling AirPods Pro 2 for $249. Unfortunately, contrary to what we first thought, Apple won’t be selling the AirPods Pro USB-C charging case separately.

Customers can now order the new version of AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case. Apple says shipments will begin on September 22 for orders placed today.

