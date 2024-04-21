 Skip to main content

Accessory maker now selling cases for rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 21 2024 - 7:51 pm PT
8 Comments
There have been many rumors about the launch of new iPads soon given that it has been over a year since Apple last updated its tablet lineup. As the company is rumored to introduce a larger iPad Air for the first time, accessory makers are already selling cases for the yet-to-be-released 12.9-inch iPad Air.

Cases for the yet-to-be-released 12.9-inch iPad Air

As noted by some of our readers, ESR – a popular manufacturer of accessories for phones and tablets – has just launched cases for a 12.9-inch iPad Air on Amazon. The description refers to this specific iPad as a 2024 model. Currently, Apple sells a single version of the iPad Air with a 10.9-inch screen.

While the renders used to show the cases look almost identical to the images promoting cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, those for the larger iPad Air show a smaller cut-out for the rear camera, since the iPad Air has only a single lens without a LiDAR scanner.

Of course, third-party accessories are not related to Apple, but manufacturers usually receive information about new devices ahead of their launch so that they can create and sell cases for them. In the past, ESR has also launched cases for new iPad models weeks before they were announced by Apple.

Rumors on the new iPad

9to5Mac first reported last year that Apple has been working on two new versions of the iPad Air, codenamed J507 and J537. While one of these models will look pretty much like the current iPad Air, the other will have a larger 12.9-inch display. The new generation iPad Air is expected to be powered by the M2 chip, while Apple will save M3 for the new iPad Pro.

A recent report by DSCC’s Ross Young claimed that Apple may use a Mini-LED display for the new iPad Air. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will officially announce the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, as well as a redesigned Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 3 in the second week of May.

