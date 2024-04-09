Apple has been working on new iPads for a long time, since the last time the company introduced new iPads was in October 2022. According to rumors, the next generation iPad Pro is expected to be equipped with OLED displays for the first time – and the first iPadOS 17.5 beta seems to confirm this.

New iPad Pro to feature OLED displays

As we dig into the code of the iPadOS 17.5 beta, which was released to developers last week, we find more references to unreleased iPads. This time, the references corroborate a new display technology for some of the rumored new iPads.

9to5Mac has found new display firmware for four new iPad models:

iPad16,3

iPad16,4

iPad16,5

iPad16,6

Based on our analysis, these are the identifiers of the next generation iPad Pro, which should be available in two different sizes with Wi-Fi and Cellular options. The firmware suggests that these iPads will be equipped with OLED displays and also corroborates that there will be different suppliers for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions.

A recent DSCC report suggested that the launch of the new iPads has been delayed due to production constraints for the new displays. LG is expected to produce all 12.9-inch OLED panels, while both LG and Samsung will produce 11-inch panels.

A new Apple Pencil is also on the way

We reported earlier this month about a new “squeeze” gesture for Apple Pencil found in the iPadOS 17.5 beta code. 9to5Mac has now found even more evidence of a new generation Apple Pencil.

In addition to the “squeeze” gesture, there are also two other new gestures: “LongSqueeze” and “DoubleSqueeze.” Apple Pencil 2 only supports a double-tap gesture and has no pressure sensors on its surface, which suggests that these gestures are intended for an unreleased Apple Pencil model.

In January, 9to5Mac reported on iPadOS 17.4 code hinting at a new Apple Pencil with Find My support. Currently there’s no Apple Pencil model that can be tracked using the app.

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to introduce both the new iPad Pro and iPad Air, as well as a redesigned Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 3 in the second week of May.

Read also