iPad Pro bezels to get even thinner this year, rumor says

More details about the forthcoming iPad Pro refresh continue to emerge. Now, a new leak on Weibo claims that the new iPad Pros will feature noticeably thinner bezels than ever before.

According to the account Instant Digital on Weibo, not including the metal edge, here are the new iPad Pro bezel sizes:

11-inch iPad Pro bezels: 7.12mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro bezels: 7.08mm

As pointed out by MacRumors, this is about 10% to 15% thinner than the current generation of iPad Pro models since 2018. The image above is a mockup created by our friend Basic Apple Guy on Twitter.

This claim aligns with reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said last July that Apple was working on ways to shrink iPad bezel sizes. Apple also significantly reduced the size of iPhone bezels this year with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro max.

In addition to the smaller bezels, the new iPad Pros are expected to be dramatically thinner than their predecessors – as we first reported last month.

The more we learn, the more excited I get about this iPad Pro refresh. For a device that has been basically the same since 2018, I’m looking forward to officially seeing what Apple has up its sleeve for this year. What about you?

Image credit: Basic Apple Guy

