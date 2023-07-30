Apple planning to significantly reduce iPad bezel sizes with LIPO technology

It’s been widely reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature signficantly smaller bezels than their predecessors. In fact, multiple different CAD drawings obtained by 9to5Mac have allowed us to visualize these changes.

Now, Bloomberg has additional details on these changes, and hints that the redesign could also make its way to the iPad.

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman explains that Apple will shrink the size of the bezel on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max from 2.2 millimeters down to 1.5 millimeters.

Apple will use a technology called low-injection pressure over-molding to accomplish this on the iPhone, something it previosuly used on the Apple Watch. But after bringing LIPO technology to the iPhone, Apple also reportedly wants to bring the feature to the iPad. The report explains:

This year, two of the biggest changes to the 15 line will get Apple closer to that dream iPhone. The standard iPhone 15 models will trade in the notch for the Dynamic Island, while the Pro and Pro Max displays will be made with a new technology: low-injection pressure over-molding, or “LIPO” as it’s dubbed inside Apple. That new process will shrink the border size around the display to 1.5 millimeters (from about 2.2 millimeters on current iPhones). LIPO was first used in the Apple Watch Series 7 to make that device’s borders thinner and increase the size of the display. And Apple plans to eventually bring the feature to the iPad as well, I’m told.

Apple is said to have a new version of the iPad Pro in the works, but it seems unlikely that the LIPO technology. Still, Bloomberg’s report makes it clear that Apple is working on giving the iPad the same visial overhaul at some point, offering a major reduction in bezel sizes.

