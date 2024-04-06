Apple’s new iPad Pro models are highly-anticipated and have been described as the biggest update to the devices since 2018. Over the last several weeks, we’ve gotten a lot of questions about when these new iPad Pros will actually be released. Here’s everything we know…

When to expect new iPad Pros

At first, the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models were expected to launch sometime in March or April. Apple, however, has reportedly faced a number of development and production issues that have delayed that launch.

According to a supply chain report this week, the launch of the new iPads has been “repeatedly postponed.” The delays have reportedly stemmed from both hardware and software bottlenecks. The new iPad Pro and iPad Air models will ship with iPadOS 17.4, and Apple has hit roadblocks in finalizing this software update.

Additionally, the new iPad Pros will feature OLED screens that are unlike anything Apple has ever produced before. These displays require new manufacturing techniques that have reportedly contributed to the delays.

Most recently, Bloomberg reported that the new iPad Pro and iPad Air will launch sometime in “early May.”

Analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants said in a report that the new iPad Pro models will begin shipping from Apple’s supply chain this month – in time for a May launch. According to Young, production of the 11-inch iPad Pro is lagging behind the 12.9-inch model, suggesting it could be hard to find when it launches.

Finally, a handful of new iPad model identifiers have surfaced in regulatory filings this month. This process generally happens in the weeks leading up to a new product being released to market.

9to5Mac’s Take

With all of that said, one thing is clear: new iPad Pros are coming, and they’re coming soon…just not as soon as many people might have hoped. iPad fans might be waiting a little bit longer than they’d like, but all signs point to a launch within the next several weeks.

The new iPad Pros will feature OLED screens, a significantly thinner design, upgraded performance with an M3 chip, a new Magic Keyboard accessory, and more. Check out our full roundup for details on everything to expect.

Are you planning to buy a new iPad Pro or iPad Air this year? If so, which model are you upgrading from? Let us know down in the comments.

