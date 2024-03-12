11-inch OLED iPad Pro could be in short supply when it launches

Apple is expected to announce new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED screens as soon as this month. A new report from analyst Ross Young suggests that production of the new 11-inch iPad Pro is falling behind the 12.9-inch.

According to Young in a post to paid subscribers on social media, OLED screens for the 11-inch iPad Pro are currently in production by Samsung Display. Sometime this month, however, LG Display will also start production of 11-inch OLED screens for the iPad Pro. LG Display is also currently producing OLED panels for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

With that said, Young does also note that 11-inch iPad Pro panel production “looks to be behind” the 12.9-inch model.

This could mean that the new 11-inch iPad Pro is in short supply when the new lineup is announced, at least in comparison to the 12.9-inch model. Once LG Display joins the production ramp, Apple can work toward resolving those shortages and further increasing 11-inch iPad Pro availability.

Most recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the new iPad Pro lineup is on track to launch sometime “around the end of March or in April.” Gurman also said that Apple is planning a “special version of iOS 17.4 with support for the new hardware” that will be released alongside the new iPads.

Read more: