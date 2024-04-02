Apple releases first betas for iOS 17.5, macOS 14.5, visionOS 1.2, and more

Miss living on beta? All aboard the iOS 17.5 beta train. After a few too many weeks with no developer beta, Apple has released the first iOS 17.5 beta for testing. The full list of beta releases today includes Apple’s other platforms as well:

iOS 17.5

macOS Sonoma 14.5

visionOS 1.1

watchOS 10.5

tvOS 17.5

HomePod 17.5

Enjoy the fresh beta bits, and let us know what you find!

We’ll update our devices so you don’t have to (unless you want to) and update our coverage with what’s new. In the meantime, here’s a recap of each version of iOS 17 so far:

What should we expect for iOS 17.5? This could be the version that ships on new iPads (speaking of long overdue updates). Otherwise, visionOS 1.2 beta is the platform with much more to gain at this point. See something new? Let us know in the comments.

At any rate, iOS 17.5 beta should get us through April as we await the highly anticipated iOS 18 beta in June.