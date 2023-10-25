 Skip to main content

Apple releases iOS 17.1 with AirDrop, StandBy, and Music features plus 7 bug fixes

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 25 2023 - 10:03 am PT
12 Comments
iOS 17.

Apple has released iOS 17.1 for iPhone, bringing more features to AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music, as well as several prominent bug fixes. The software update is available to all users now on iPhones capable of running iOS 17.

Release notes

AirDrop

  • Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range

StandBy

  • New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Music

  • Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library
  • New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist
  • Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

  • Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen
  • Home key support for Matter locks
  • Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices
  • Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time
  • Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call
  • Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone
  • Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive
  • Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)
  • Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Compatible iPhones

  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

What’s next?

Now that iOS 17.1 is available, we can expect iOS 17.2 to enter developer and public beta testing soon. Hopefully we’ll see more iOS 17 features like Apple’s new Journal feature when the next beta version arrives.

P.S.

iOS 17.1 is also the iPhone 12 update for France… plus the Action button behavior changes in your pocket, and it may or may not address the iPhone shutdown issue. That’s still to be determined.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
iOS 17

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.