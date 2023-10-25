Apple releases iOS 17.1 with AirDrop, StandBy, and Music features plus 7 bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 17.1 for iPhone, bringing more features to AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music, as well as several prominent bug fixes. The software update is available to all users now on iPhones capable of running iOS 17.
Release notes
AirDrop
- Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range
StandBy
- New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max)
Music
- Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library
- New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist
- Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist
This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen
- Home key support for Matter locks
- Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices
- Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time
- Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call
- Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone
- Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive
- Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)
- Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence
Compatible iPhones
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)
What’s next?
Now that iOS 17.1 is available, we can expect iOS 17.2 to enter developer and public beta testing soon. Hopefully we’ll see more iOS 17 features like Apple’s new Journal feature when the next beta version arrives.
P.S.
iOS 17.1 is also the iPhone 12 update for France… plus the Action button behavior changes in your pocket, and it may or may not address the iPhone shutdown issue. That’s still to be determined.
