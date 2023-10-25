Apple releases iOS 17.1 with AirDrop, StandBy, and Music features plus 7 bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 17.1 for iPhone, bringing more features to AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music, as well as several prominent bug fixes. The software update is available to all users now on iPhones capable of running iOS 17.

Release notes

AirDrop

Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range

StandBy

New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Music

Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist

Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen

Home key support for Matter locks

Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices

Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call

Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone

Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Compatible iPhones

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

What’s next?

Now that iOS 17.1 is available, we can expect iOS 17.2 to enter developer and public beta testing soon. Hopefully we’ll see more iOS 17 features like Apple’s new Journal feature when the next beta version arrives.

P.S.

iOS 17.1 is also the iPhone 12 update for France… plus the Action button behavior changes in your pocket, and it may or may not address the iPhone shutdown issue. That’s still to be determined.