iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a new Action Button, which lets users set things like muting the phone, turning on the flashlight, and even running shortcuts when the button is pressed. Users can press the Action Button even when the screen isn’t on, but now with iOS 17.1, Apple is changing how the button behaves when the iPhone is in your pocket.

Action Button has a new behavior with iOS 17.1

Code found by 9to5Mac in the third beta of iOS 17.1, which was released on Tuesday to developers, reveals that Apple is tweaking how the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro behaves in some specific situations.

The update introduces a new feature that basically detects when the iPhone is in the user’s pocket (using the proximity sensors) to change the behavior of the Action Button. In this case, users will need to press the button for longer to trigger the action. The idea is to avoid unintentional triggers when the phone is in your pocket.

The whole feature works invisibly to users, and there are no settings for it. Still, the feature seems to be enabled for everyone who has installed the latest beta of iOS 17.1 on an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

More about iOS 17.1

iOS 17.1 brings some new features to the iPhone. Apple Music users will notice a new button to favorite songs, as well as options to customize the artwork of a playlist. The update also adds a new option to turn off the display in StandBy mode after 20 seconds. There’s also a new toggle in Settings that lets you opt to use cellular data to complete these AirDrop transfers.

According to Apple, iOS 17.1 is expected to be released to the public later this month, although a specific date is yet to be announced.

Developers can install the beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update on their iPhone. iOS 17.1 is also available for devices enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program.

Spot any other changes in iOS 17.1 beta 1? Let us know in the comments! We’ll have more coverage of everything new in today’s updates throughout the rest of the week.